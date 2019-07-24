Oklahoma Man Wanted for Father's Murder Arrested in Roanoke

A man wanted in connection with his father's stabbing death was arrested late Tuesday in Roanoke, police say.

Jacob Barber of Moore, Oklahoma, was booked into the Roanoke jail on a charge of murder, according to jail records.

KFOR-TV reports 21-year-old Barber is accused of stabbing his father, 48-year-old Glenn Allen Barber Jr. Glenn Barber was active with a Moore-area children's camp and had worked for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, the report said.

No further details were provided.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Struggles to Name Supporters