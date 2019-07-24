Oklahoma Man Wanted for Father's Murder Arrested in Roanoke - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Oklahoma Man Wanted for Father's Murder Arrested in Roanoke

Published 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Ways to Keep Your Heart Healthy This Fall
    NBC 5 News
    Jacob Barber, 21

    A man wanted in connection with his father's stabbing death was arrested late Tuesday in Roanoke, police say.

    Jacob Barber of Moore, Oklahoma, was booked into the Roanoke jail on a charge of murder, according to jail records.

    KFOR-TV reports 21-year-old Barber is accused of stabbing his father, 48-year-old Glenn Allen Barber Jr. Glenn Barber was active with a Moore-area children's camp and had worked for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, the report said.

    No further details were provided.

    Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Struggles to Name Supporters

    [NATL] Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Struggles to Name Supporters

    In a live interview with Fox, he falsely claims that Javier Jiménez, the Mayor of San Sebastián, Puerto Rico, supports his effort to stay in office.

    (Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices