Oklahoma Man Wanted for Father's Murder Arrested in Roanoke

A man wanted in connection with his father's stabbing death was arrested late Tuesday in Roanoke, police say.
Jacob Barber of Moore, Oklahoma, was booked into the Roanoke jail on a charge of murder, according to jail records.
KFOR-TV reports 21-year-old Barber is accused of stabbing his father, 48-year-old Glenn Allen Barber Jr. Glenn Barber was active with a Moore-area children's camp and had worked for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, the report said.
No further details were provided.