Officials Warn Some Water Tests May Take Advantage of Fears

As people living in several North Texas communities continue to voice concern over the quality of their drinking water, the City of Plano is warning residents to be cautious with free water testing kits.

It comes as thousands have organized into a group calling for safer water after activist Erin Brockovich raised questions about the way the North Texas Municipal Water District treats the water it provides to communities across 10 counties.

At a Plano city council meeting Tuesday when NTMWD leaders were invited to discuss water quality, city manager Bruce Glasscock warned residents to be careful about any water tests they do on their own. He said the city was aware of companies trying to profit off of the current fears.

“What they’ll offer to do is test your water and then after they get the results of the test, what they’ll do is try to sell you a product that will soften your water or filtrate,” said city spokesperson Steve Stoler.

That’s why Michelle Lyon’s made a $450 investment to send water from her Murphy home to an independent lab.

“Who’s just feeding you a line, and who’s just trying to sell you stuff? I didn’t want to deal with any marketing,” said Lyons.

The NTMWD released results of testing done last week showing the levels of both chlorine and disinfectant byproducts were within both state and federal guidelines.