KPRC 2 Investigates has learned from federal law enforcement sources that investigators served a search warrant at the Midland-Odessa area at the home of the private gun seller who sold the weapons used by Seth Ator.

Ator, 36, is accused of killing seven people and wounding 22 others during a shooting spree in West Texas last weekend.

The search was part of the investigation into the private sale of the gun used by Ator.

The name of the seller is not known.

