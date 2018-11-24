Officers Shoot Man Wielding Shotgun in Grand Prairie

A man is in custody after what police are saying was an attempt to commit suicide by cop.

At 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a person with a weapon call at a home on the 4800 block of Autumn Hill in Grand Prairie.

When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Daniel Benitez who emerged from the home with a shotgun in one hand and a child in the other.

Officers were able to negotiate with Benitez to release the child, unharmed, into their custody, after which the suspect went back inside the residence and reemerged with the shotgun.

Benitez pointed the weapon at officers “as to engage in a shooting”, according to police.

Officers at the scene then fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

They were able to render aid to Benitez until he was able to be transported to a nearby hospital.

Benitez is expected to survive and, as a routine procedure, all officers involved in the shootings have been put on administrative leave as this case is still under investigation.