A man is dead after being shot by officers Saturday evening.

At 10:09 p.m., Dallas officers were flagged down by a citizen in the 1900 block of E. Camp Wisdom Rd. for a black male who was waving a gun in the intersection of S. Lancaster and E. Camp Wisdom Roads.

As officers approached the intersection, the man fired his weapon. Officers returned fire and hit the suspect.

He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured in this incident and investigations are ongoing.

