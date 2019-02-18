Officers are involved in a barricaded person situation in Greenville that started early Monday morning, police said.

Greenville police received a report of shots fired about 2:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of Walnut Street, police said.

Officers found a male inside a home with a gunshot wound, who was transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center, police said.

The alleged shooter fled the scene and went into a home nearby, police said.

Officers are currently trying to communicate with the alleged shooter, who is refusing to come out of the home.

