Two people on board a police helicopter in Houston are unharmed after the aircraft crashed Thursday night, police say.

The hard landing occurred at a Houston Police Department hangar near Hobby Airport, a police spokesman tweeted. The pilot and a flight training officer on board were able to get out of the wrecked chopper and walk away without serious injuries.

"There is damage to the helicopter but we are very fortunate our officers are okay," read a police tweet, which included pictures of the helicopter flipped on its side.

Police haven't said what may have caused the aircraft to crash land.