Forest Hill Officers Nearly Hit by Drunk Driver: Police

A few North Texas police officers narrowly escaped being hit by a person police say was driving drunk earlier this week.

Forest Hill Police posted the dash camera video Sunday showing narrow escape for the officers and pleading with people to not drink and drive.

The officers were on SE Loop 820 on Thursday night with a disabled vehicle they had pushed out of the mainlanes into the shoulder. Police said the drunk driver went around one patrol car and hit another before narrowly missing the officers and driver of the disabled vehicle.

Police said they arrested the driver of the vehicle that slammed into their squad car for driving while intoxicated.

The citizens from the disabled vehicle and the officers were all not injured in the crash.

"Please don't drink and drive, folks. People's lives depend on it," the department writes on Facebook.