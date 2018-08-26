An officer with the Seagoville Police Department is being commended for his bravery after saving a family from a burning home early Saturday morning.

According to police, Officer Sam Click was patrolling his assigned area when he found the front of a duplex home on the 700 block of Casa Grande Drive engulfed in flames.

Officer Click spoke to witnesses outside of the home who told him there were still people inside that were asleep.

He then quickly made his way inside the home through a back door and woke up an adult who was asleep inside.

Along with several others who assisted Officer Click, they were able to get all five sleeping children out of the home safely.

The children’s ages ranged from six months to 10 years of age.

“From the heroic actions of these neighbors and Officer Sam Click, all residents were safely removed from the duplex with no significant injuries reported,” according to a press release from the Seagoville Police Department.