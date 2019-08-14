Two officers are being celebrated for their quick thinking after a fiery wreck in Fort Worth Wednesday morning.
According to Fort Worth police, two officers in plain clothes witnessed a collision at the intersection of Glen Garden and Riverside Dr.
One of the cars burst into flames and the officers rushed over to pull the driver out and to safety. They then proceeded to rescue the driver in the second vehicle involved and waited for additional crews to respond.
“Based on the quick actions of these officers, it is apparent that they saved the lives of these two citizens quickly, preventing serious injury or death from the fiery collision,” according to Fort Worth police.
The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time and the officers’ identities have not been revealed.