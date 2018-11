A Fort Worth officer was hit by a car Friday night while he tried to clean debris from the roadway. (Published 10 minutes ago)

An officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Fort Worth.

According to police, an officer was attempting to get an animal off of the roadway on the 1000 block of East Rosedale Road at 10:29 p.m.

That’s when another vehicle struck the officer.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries but was awake and talking.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement and is not expected to be charged.