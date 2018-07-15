Officer Shoots, Kills Man With Gun in Brazoria County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer Shoots, Kills Man With Gun in Brazoria County

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital

By Julian Esparza

Published 13 minutes ago

    An officer in Alvin, Texas, just outside of Houston, shot and killed a man who was waving a gun at officers, according to police.

    At about 4 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 500 block of N. Fifth Street. Someone in the residence told officers the suspect had said he was suicidal and fired a shot into the home. The suspect fled the scene with a firearm on a motorcycle.

    Within minutes, officers spotted the suspect's motorcycle at a church in the 2000 block of W. Lang Street. Officers searched for the suspect who emerged from a nearby wooded area with a gun.

    The officers repeatedly told the suspect to put the weapon on the ground. The suspect screamed at the officers to shoot him as he waved the gun around.

    The suspect eventually put the gun on the ground, but as officers closed in, he picked the gun back up and was shot by an officer.

    Officers treated the suspect at the scene until the arrival of EMS. The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital.

