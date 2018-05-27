A burglary suspect was shot twice early Sunday morning after he tried to take a Grand Prairie police officer's weapon.

Grand Prairie police said they responded at about 4 a.m. to a vehicle burglary call in the 100 block of West Pioneer Parkway and found a man breaking into a vehicle nearby on Victoria Drive.

Police said Gary Rogers, 26, did not follow the officer's orders and began to fight the officer. The officer tried to use a tazer on Rogers but it did not work. Police said Rogers tried to take the officer's weapon and the officer fired the gun, striking Rogers in the arm and leg.

Rogers was taken to Medical City of Arlington and was treated and released. He is now in custody and charged with assault on a police officer with more charges expected.

The officer is placed on leave, per police policy.