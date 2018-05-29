Officer Pleads Guilty in 2013 Unarmed Teen's Shooting

A former Dallas police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting an unarmed man in 2013.

Amy Wilburn was an officer with the Dallas Police Department when she shot Kelvion Walker Dec. 9, 2013.



In a 2014 report, Walker said he was sitting in the passenger side of a vehicle driven by his friend. He said he was in the vehicle no more than two minutes when they passed a marked police car near Scyene Road. Walker said the police car made a U-turn and followed them with lights on, but no siren.

"As soon as he turned on the street, I told [the driver] to stop because he looked like he wasn't going to stop," Walker said in the suit. "But he had jumped out the car and ran and the car hit the curb and I just remember putting my hands up."

"I remember her walking past the car and I had my hands up and then she looked at me and I looked at her and she just shot,"

Walker said in the lawsuit. "I just remember yelling, 'What you shoot me for?'" "And then after that she was like, 'I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I apologize. I didn't try to,'" Walker said.

Video Dashcam Video Shows Fired Officer Shooting Teen

In the days and weeks that followed the shooting, Wilburn was the subject of an internal affairs investigation that found she violated the department's deadly use of force policy for shooting "without fear or justification." Then-Chief David Brown fired Wilburn on Dec. 30, following the internal investigation.

On Tuesday, more than four and a half years after the shooting, Wilburn pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, surrendered her peace officer's license and was sentenced to 18 months of deferred adjudication.

According to his lawyers, on Tuesday "Walker gave a passionate victim impact statement, dramatically illustrating the scars from his injuries, and informing the court that the bullet from Wilburn’s gun still remains lodged in his body" and that "he thinks about the shooting every day, throughout the day, and how he shakes and, sometimes, he cries whenever he is around police."

“I cannot believe it took her this long to own up to what she did,” Walker said Tuesday through his attorney. "Today was a start.”

Walker's lawyers said the plea brings an end to the criminal case but the federal case remains pending

In the five minute clip posted on YouTube, viewers can see police chasing the car until it comes to a stop. The driver of the car gets out and runs away from the scene, leaving Walker in the passenger seat of the car.

As the car continues to roll, police investigators said Wilburn rushed to the car with her gun holstered, but then drew her gun and fired, shooting and wounding Walker.

DPD Releases Dashcam From Officer-Involved Shooting

Dashcam Video Shows Dallas Officer Shooting Unarmed Teen