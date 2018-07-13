Suspect Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting in Dallas: PD

No officers were injured in an officer-involved shooting in Dallas Friday morning, police said. It's unclear whether any civilians or suspects were injured.

A suspect was fatally shot by officers after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, crashing into a creek and raising a weapon at officers, police said at a press conference Friday.



After the suspect crashed the vehicle, police ordered him out and he got out with a weapon, Chief Renee Hall said. Officers ordered the man to lower his weapon and he raised the weapon in officer's direction, Hall said. Officers fired, fearing for their safety, and shot the suspect, Hall said.



No officers were injured, police said.

The stolen vehicle was reported crashing into a citizen's vehicle about 4:45 a.m. on Indianola Street. The citizen came outside and the suspect reportedly fired shots, police said.

Police responded and a chase ensued into the creek in the 9300 block of Havencove Drive near Pleasant Grove.

Police are reviewing the body camera footage.



The suspect's name has not been released, but Hall said he is about 27 years old.



As this breaking news story unfolds, elements may change. Come back for updates.