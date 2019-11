The intersection of W. Pentagon Parkway and S. Polk Street in Dallas, Texas, where a police car was struck by another vehicle on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

A Dallas police officer was taken to an area hospital after his patrol car was struck when the driver of another vehicle ran a red light Saturday, police say.

The crash happened at the intersection of W. Pentagon Parkway and S. Polk Street around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Dallas police.

Police said the officer was taken to an area hospital in good condition. Police did not offer details on the condition of the driver of the other vehicle.