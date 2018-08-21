Dallas police responded to reports of an injured officer in West Oak Cliff Tuesday morning, authorities said. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Officer Injured While Responding to Incident in West Oak Cliff

Dallas police responded to reports of an injured officer in West Oak Cliff Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The department tweeted that the officer is in good condition at a local hospital and more updates are to come.



Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed a man handcuffed on Moler Street. Minutes later, he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into the back of a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance.

Dallas police said a spokesman was heading to the scene to gather more information.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for developments on this breaking news story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

