Officer Hurt By Shattered Glass After Fireworks Were Shot at Police Cruiser - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Officer Hurt By Shattered Glass After Fireworks Were Shot at Police Cruiser

Officer was treated for cuts from broken window

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw: Dallas Police Cruiser Attacked With Fireworks

    Someone shot fireworks at a Dallas police squad car, shattering the driver's side window and sending glass flying at the two officers inside, police say. (Published 21 minutes ago)

    Someone shot fireworks at a Dallas police squad car, shattering the driver's side window and sending glass flying at the two officers inside, police say.

    It happened at about 10:45 Thursday night at the Volara Apartments located at 3550 East Overton Road.

    According to police, a group of people at the complex were upset at the officers' presence. Someone in the group shot a firework at the squad car before running away, police said.

    One of the officers in the car was treated by paramedics for cuts from broken glass.

    Jim Beam Barrel Houses Caught in Massive Flames

    [NATL] Jim Beam Barrel Houses Caught in Massive Flames

    Firefighters in Woodford County, Kentucky, continue to put out fires that engulfed two barrel houses at a Jim Beam aging compound overnight and into the morning.

    (Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019)

    No arrests have been made as of this writing.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices