Someone shot fireworks at a Dallas police squad car, shattering the driver's side window and sending glass flying at the two officers inside, police say.

It happened at about 10:45 Thursday night at the Volara Apartments located at 3550 East Overton Road.

According to police, a group of people at the complex were upset at the officers' presence. Someone in the group shot a firework at the squad car before running away, police said.

One of the officers in the car was treated by paramedics for cuts from broken glass.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.