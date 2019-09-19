A police officer was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night in Northwest Dallas. (Published Sept. 19, 2019)

A police officer was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday night in Northwest Dallas, authorities say.

The incident was reported at about 10:30 p.m. along Harry Hines Boulevard near Willowbrook Road.

Video from the scene showed damage to the Dallas Police Department patrol car and an Infiniti sedan. Officers were seen performing a field sobriety test on a man before putting him in handcuffs.

Police confirmed the officer in the damaged vehicle was transported to Parkland Hospital. Details on the severity of the officer's injuries were not released.

It's not clear if any charges have been filed in the crash.

Portions of Harry Hines that were closed during the crash investigation have since reopened.

Check back for more details on this developing story. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.