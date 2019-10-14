A Dallas public safety officer is recovering after they were hit by car Saturday night while directing traffic near the State Fair of Texas, police say.

The officer was hit at the intersection of Robert B. Cullum Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department.

The officer was taken to Baylor Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer is under investigation for driving while intoxicated, police said.