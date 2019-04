The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one of their own was assaulted late Friday night.

A sergeant with Tarrant County told NBC5 the deputy was off-duty when he was attacked outside a taco stand in the 5600 block of Crowley Road.

The sheriff's office has not said what may have happened before the assault and if they have made any arrests.

No word on the deputy's injuries.

We have reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.