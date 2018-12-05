Off-Duty Officer Hit by Car Outside Dallas Walmart

An off-duty Methodist Health System Police officer was hurt overnight after someone hit him with their car in the parking lot of a Walmart store. Now, Dallas Police are searching for that suspect. (Published 2 minutes ago)

The officer, whose name has not been released, was working security at the store near the intersection of Wheatland Road and Westmoreland Road in southern Dallas.

Police said a woman flagged down the officer to report a suspicious vehicle that she believed was following her. The officer quickly spotted the vehicle, which was reportedly driving erratically around the parking lot, according to police.

As the officer walked towards the car, police said the driver hit the gas, drove towards the officer and hit him. At that point, the officer pulled out his gun and fired at the car.

Investigators aren't sure if the suspect was hit by the gunfire. The driver got away before police arrived.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle.

The officer was taken to nearby Methodist Charlton Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries. He has since been released.