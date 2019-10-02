October Brings an Increased Risk for Tornadoes

When you think severe weather in North Texas, you think spring- but fall also brings an increased risk for severe weather.

Historically, April and May are the two months when tornadoes are most common in North Texas. This graphic shows the number of tornadoes per month since 1950.

Photo credit: NBC 5 Weather

March and June are also very active months when it comes to severe storms producing tornadoes.

During the fall in North Texas, a secondary severe weather season happens.

There is a spike in the number of tornadoes during the month of October.

This not only happens in North Texas, but also along the gulf coast where temperature and humidity levels tend to be higher. October’s tornadoes are caused by upper level troughs (dips in the jet stream) and strong cold fronts moving into the area.

As summer ends and cooler weather takes over, the clash can lead to some violent storms.

