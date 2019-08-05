Obama Calls for Americans to Not Let Racist Views Become Normalized - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Obama Calls for Americans to Not Let Racist Views Become Normalized

By Elana Schor

Published 26 minutes ago

    Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
    Former President Barack Obama in 2018.

    In his first public statement since mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, former President Barack Obama says Americans must "soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments."

    Obama released a statement Monday on Twitter that did not mention President Donald Trump directly but reminded Americans that "we are not helpless" in the face of the nation's high frequency of mass shootings compared to other nations.

    A shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday killed 22 people, and a second shooting outside a crowded bar in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday killed nine people.

    Investigators said the El Paso suspect, Patrick Crosius, posted an anti-immigrant screed shortly before the attack. The El Paso County DA says they'll ask for the death penalty at trial.

