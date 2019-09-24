Oak Cliff Grocery Store Worker Shoots 1 After Altercation

Dallas police are investigating a shooting in which a grocery store employee shot a man after an altercation inside the Oak Cliff business Monday night, officials say. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Dallas police are investigating a shooting in which a grocery store employee shot a man after an altercation inside the Oak Cliff business Monday night, officials say.

The shooting was reported at about 11:35 p.m. at the El Rio Grande Latin Market in the 2500 block of West Jefferson Boulevard.

According to police, a store maintenance worker told officers that several men, one of them armed with a gun, walked into the store and caused an altercation. The employee fired his gun, striking one of the men, police said.

The wounded man was later brought to Methodist Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Thomas Cook Collapse Leaves Thousands Stranded

After British travel company Thomas Cook failed to secure rescue funding, thousands of vacationers found themselves stranded Monday across the globe. (Published Monday, Sept. 23, 2019)

No further information was released.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.