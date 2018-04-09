A crash between a car and a pickup sent the truck rolling through a fence and backyard before it came to rest inside the back of a house in Oak Cliff Monday afternoon. (Published 8 minutes ago)

The crash was reported sometime after noon on the 400 block of S. Montreal Avenue near N. Hampton Road and W. Jefferson Boulevard.

A car with two people inside collided with a truck with three people inside while on W. 12th Street. After the collision, the truck rolled multiple times, went through a wooden fence, across a backyard before it came to rest, upside down, in the back of a home on the corner of 12th and Montreal.



One of the occupants of the truck was hospitalized with injuries that were not life threatening. No other injures have been reported.



