JPS management says nurse Carren Stratford was critically injured in an elevator accident on Jan. 20, 2019.

A nurse injured last month when she was crushed in an elevator accident at Fort Worth's John Peter Smith Hospital is out of a coma and out of the intensive care unit.

Carren Stratford, 56, is now in the step-down unit as she continues to recover from her significant injuries, including brain damage.

JPS Chief Executive Officer Robert Earley said last week that on Jan. 20 Stratford’s right foot got caught in an elevator as it was going up. She was crushed and suffered brain damage and internal injuries.

According to her attorney Kern Lewis, Stratford is conscious and aware and knows she is with family. Her attorney confirmed to NBC 5 that she even mouthed the words "I love you" to her children.

Stratford is expected to have a long-term recovery from injuries that are expected to impact her throughout her life. Earley, meanwhile, said last week he's considering legal action against the hospital's elevator maintenance company, thyssenkrupp, also known as TKE, and has lost confidence in their work. He said he is looking for a replacement company.

In a statement late last Friday, TKE said it was just learning details of the accident and that they were "saddened to learn

of the injuries sustained by nurse Stratford."