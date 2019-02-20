Nurse Crushed by JPS Elevator Out of Coma, Mouths 'I Love You' to Family - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Nurse Crushed by JPS Elevator Out of Coma, Mouths 'I Love You' to Family

Nurse is awake, communicating, nearly a month after horrific elevator accident at JPS Hospital

Published 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Nurse Crushed by JPS Elevator Out of Coma, Mouths 'I Love You' to Family
    NBC 5 News
    JPS management says nurse Carren Stratford was critically injured in an elevator accident on Jan. 20, 2019.

    A nurse injured last month when she was crushed in an elevator accident at Fort Worth's John Peter Smith Hospital is out of a coma and out of the intensive care unit.

    Carren Stratford, 56, is now in the step-down unit as she continues to recover from her significant injuries, including brain damage.

    JPS Chief Executive Officer Robert Earley said last week that on Jan. 20 Stratford’s right foot got caught in an elevator as it was going up. She was crushed and suffered brain damage and internal injuries.

    According to her attorney Kern Lewis, Stratford is conscious and aware and knows she is with family. Her attorney confirmed to NBC 5 that she even mouthed the words "I love you" to her children.

    Chanel Visionary Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85

    [NATL] Chanel Visionary Karl Lagerfeld Dies at 85

    Karl Lagerfeld, the powerhouse designer behind French luxury brands Fendi, Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld, has died.

    (Published Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019)

    Stratford is expected to have a long-term recovery from injuries that are expected to impact her throughout her life. Earley, meanwhile, said last week he's considering legal action against the hospital's elevator maintenance company, thyssenkrupp, also known as TKE, and has lost confidence in their work. He said he is looking for a replacement company.

    In a statement late last Friday, TKE said it was just learning details of the accident and that they were "saddened to learn

    of the injuries sustained by nurse Stratford."

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices