Number of Homeless Unable to Find Shelter on the Rise

The number of people in need of shelter is growing in North Texas.

According to a survey by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Dallas-Fort Worth made the top five U.S. urban areas for the lowest number of affordable housing options in 2017. In fact, the DFW area is tied at number 4.

Two days before Thanksgiving, downtown sidewalks near Interstate 30 were lined with sleeping bags and pallets. Dozens could be seen resting on the ground outside and near The Bridge Homeless Recovery Shelter, on Corsicana Street, in Dallas.

Dallas' Office of Homeless Solutions has proposed new guideline for homeless shelters and affordable housing solutions, but little has been done to physically meet high demand for affordable housing options.

Cindy Crane, who is the head of the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance said she has 625 people signed up and registered for housing but no where for them to go.

"The cost of rent is too high for them to meet, and there are not enough affordable housing units that accept housing vouchers," said Crane.