'Nothing Threatening' About Suspicious Letter at FBC Dallas: Dallas Fire-Rescue

By Cody Lillich

Published 2 hours ago

    Emergency crews have cleared the scene at a major Dallas church after a suspicious letter was found on their campus Easter morning. 

    At about 8:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, a Dallas Fire-Rescue HAZMAT team responded to the campus of First Baptist Dallas on San Jacinto Street in downtown Dallas for the reported suspicious letter.

    The letter was dropped off in a location of the church where letters are not typically delivered, according to Jason Evans, Dallas Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer.

    Evans said he could not comment on who the letter was addressed to or its contents.

    The church's Easter services went on as scheduled.

