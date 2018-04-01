Emergency crews have cleared the scene at a major Dallas church after a suspicious letter was found on their campus Easter morning.

At about 8:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, a Dallas Fire-Rescue HAZMAT team responded to the campus of First Baptist Dallas on San Jacinto Street in downtown Dallas for the reported suspicious letter.

The letter was dropped off in a location of the church where letters are not typically delivered, according to Jason Evans, Dallas Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer.

Evans said he could not comment on who the letter was addressed to or its contents.

The church's Easter services went on as scheduled.