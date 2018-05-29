Northwest ISD School Bus Crashes in Denton County

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above as they are on the way to the scene. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A Northwest Independent School District school bus has been involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 12600 block of FM 407 in Justin.

Officials with Northwest ISD say 20 children were on-board at the time. One has been injured, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Several ambulances have been called to the scene.



Northwest ISD has also requested a second school bus to come to the crash scene.

