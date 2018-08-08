Northwest ISD Gets All New Buses With Seat Belts - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Northwest ISD Gets All New Buses With Seat Belts

When leaving the school, bus drivers will walk up and down the aisle making sure the students are buckled in before the bus moves.

By Larry Collins

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Make your Summer Getaway a Win
    NBC 5

    With just weeks until students go back to school, Northwest Independent School District is rolling out an entire fleet of brand new school buses and each will be equipped with seat belts.

    The 240 new buses will carry up to 77 students and transport the nearly 12,000 students who use the district's school buses.

    Since 2017, it has become state law that every new school bus put into use in Texas must be equipped with three-point seat belts. They are the types of seat belts you see in personal-use vehicles and are familiar to students.

    “Research shows that riding a school bus to school and to home is one of the safest ways to get transportation and so this just got even safer,” district spokesperson Emily Conklin said.

    Paul Manafort’s Lavish Lifestyle on Display During Trial

    [NATL] Paul Manafort’s Lavish Lifestyle on Display During Trial

    The Department of Justice has released photos and documents detailing Paul Manafort’s expensive clothing, home renovations, and spending habits.

    (Published Monday, Aug. 6, 2018)

    The new fleet will be ready for use before the first day of school on Aug. 27 and the district’s 180 bus drivers are taking time this week to learn about their new buses.

    “It gives me a great peace of mind. I can concentrate more on driving now that I know that my passengers are all buckled in,” said George Starks who has driven a bus for nearly 10 years. “We heard about the horrific accidents with buses turning over and kids not secured. I don’t have that worry. Every one of my kids will be secured.”

    The change will affect every student in the district. Even if students don’t ride the bus to and from school, they will likely ride one of these buses for field trips and athletics.

    When leaving the school, bus drivers will walk up and down the aisle making sure the students are buckled in before the bus moves.

    The district is launching a large education program about the new buses and seat belts. Parents are guided to a new Youtube video and there is a Facebook live chat scheduled for parents to speak with leaders before the school year begins.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices