Northbound Side of I-35E in Dallas to Close Sunday Night

The northbound side of Interstate 35E will be closed in Dallas at Beckley Avenue from 8 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
I-35E will be closed at the same cross street at 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, reopening at 5 a.m. the following day in both instances.
The northbound Beckley Avenue/Zang Boulevard exit ramp will also be closed during each I-35E closure, TxDOT said.
TxDOT said traffic would be forced to exit at Beckley Avenue and could reenter the highway at 12th Street.
The construction is part of the Southern Gateway Project, which will rebuild and widen I-35E south of Downtown Dallas, as well as widen U.S. Highway 67. The project is expected to be finished in late 2021.