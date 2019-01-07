Live video from Texas Department of Transportation will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Part of Loop 12 in Irving is closed after an 18-wheeler struck an overpass, police said.

It happened Monday afternoon at about 3:40 on northbound Loop 12 at Irving Blvd.

Huge pieces of the truck are scattered along the road. All traffic is being diverted to the service road. The soundbound lanes are also impacted, with one lane partially blocked.

Police say the northbound lanes will be closed "for some time." It has not been determined if the overpass was damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.