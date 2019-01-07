Northbound Loop 12 Closed in Irving After 18-Wheeler Hits Overpass - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Northbound Loop 12 Closed in Irving After 18-Wheeler Hits Overpass

It happened Monday afternoon on northbound Loop 12 at Irving Blvd

By Holley Ford

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    Part of Loop 12 in Irving is closed after an 18-wheeler struck an overpass, police said.

    It happened Monday afternoon at about 3:40 on northbound Loop 12 at Irving Blvd.

    Huge pieces of the truck are scattered along the road. All traffic is being diverted to the service road. The soundbound lanes are also impacted, with one lane partially blocked.

    Police say the northbound lanes will be closed "for some time." It has not been determined if the overpass was damaged.

    No injuries were reported.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

