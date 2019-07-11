Northbound Interstate 35W Closed Near Texas Motor Speedway Due to Fiery Crash - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Northbound Interstate 35W Closed Near Texas Motor Speedway Due to Fiery Crash

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Fiery Crash Closes Northbound I-35W

    The northbound lanes of Interstate 35W are closed near Texas Motor Speedway after a tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday afternoon. (Published 24 minutes ago)

    The northbound lanes of Interstate 35W are closed near Texas Motor Speedway after a tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday afternoon.

    The incident took place between Dale Earnhardt Way and Texas 1171.

    No injuries have been reported.

    The crash is the third tractor-trailer crash this week to end up in flames. On Monday, a driver was killed when his tractor-trailer went off the road and spilled a load of paper in Kaufman County. A second, unrelated fiery crash, also took place in Kaufman County Monday where a driver escaped injury after his truckload of flammable liquids caught fire. Read more on those incidents here.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

