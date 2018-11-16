Tracey Barnes created the Impact Life organization very soon after her godson died in 2010. She said she wanted to find a way to remember the high school basketball player who would give you the shirt off his back.

She decided to help those who she felt needed the most assistance. The homeless community in North Texas.

“My grandmother and grandfather used to always say that you are just one paycheck away or one circumstance away from being homeless at any given time, that could be you,” said Barnes.

She works all year long to collect essential toiletries and warm gear for those who will spend much of the fall and winter outside.

“I am so grateful first for the vision that God face me… but that he also blessed me with family and friends to help to continue this,” said Barnes.

Each year, the organization has grown and with that growth, the number of people they can help.

“Starting out with only 10 volunteers has grown to over 60," said Barnes. “The last count I had for this year is 110!”

This year, with the help of her community, Tracy was able to fill 400 backpacks for the homeless. She and dozens of volunteers will be handing the bags and food out December 8. Half of the bags will go to Dallas and half will go to those in need in Fort Worth.

“Just think if that were you, wouldn’t you want someone to help?” said Barnes. “So it’s just like our motto says, 'do more, care more… change starts with me and you have to take it personal.' If you do that, something magical starts to happen.”

She does it all in hopes that her efforts will also inspire others to just impact at least one life.