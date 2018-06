Heidi Neubauer, of Dallas, is trading lemonade for donations she and her family will match and give to RAICES -- Refugee And Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.

A mother and daughter in Preston Hollow are working to help parents separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lilly Neubauer and her daughter, Heidi, put up a lemonade stand Monday on Townsend Drive.

All of the donations received at the lemonade stand are being matched by Neubauer’s family.

The money will go to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services.