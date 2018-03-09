North Texas Has a New Bald Eagle

Two American bald eagles in Seagoville have welcomed their first offspring of 2018.

The camera at the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center showed the hatching of the eaglet, called JBS10 on Thursday.

It started with a "pip" on March 6, that's when the eaglet pecks a hole through the egg shell and the hatching process begins. The female eagle then became restless and wouldn't trade places with the male.



You can watch the live stream of the eagles, CLICK HERE to visit the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center website.

The wetland center announced JBS10 was on the way on Valentine's Day.

"We have been watching them for eight years now, and have previously seen nine eaglets successfully raised at John Bunker Sands," said the post on the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center Facebook page. "Eagles are an excellent example of a good and loving couple. They share duties such as egg sitting, hunting and housework."

All Eyes on Bald Eagles in Seagoville

All eyes are on bald eagles waiting for their eggs to hatch at the John Bunker Sands Wetland Center in Seagoville. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017)

In the past, John DeFillipo has said the eagles are quite draw for visitors to the 2,000 acre Kaufman County conservation center.

You may remember when the eagles built their nest on a transmission tower that was dangerously close to high-voltage electricity. So crews built a replica tower and moved the nest 1,200 feet from the power lines.

Now people around the world watch the eagles movements on a 24-hour webcam.

The center believes this pair of bald eagles helps the population in North Texas increase.

Their offspring may very well be the eagles often spotted in the area along the Elm Fork of the Trinity River in Irving, or near the Lake Lewisville Dam or the pair who've made their home north of Lake Ray Roberts.

The hope of many watching is that the latest offspring also return to call North Texas home.

