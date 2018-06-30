A North Texas family has made it their mission to prevent drownings after losing one of their own.

Kim Jacinto started “Bryan’s Cause” after her two-year-old grandson, Bryan, drowned in 2009.

“We don’t want our story to become someone else’s story,” said Jacinto.

The foundation educates children and parents on the dangers of water, helps pay for swim lessons, and provides life-jackets for free.

“It was hard for me to let go of him, and this is a way for me to hold on and continue his legacy,” she said.

The family spent Saturday at Lynn Creek Park handing out life-jackets to kids and making sure they were properly fit.

Bryan’s mother, Brytanny Dodge, was helping pass out life-jackets.

"I just want to save another parent from feeling what I have to feel," Dodge said."Because it’s not something goes away, it’s something you have to live with the rest of your life."

The family also had a booth with information for park-goers about water safety.

Statistics show that there have been 50 child drownings in Texas in 2018.

“By being out here and talking to the families were hoping to put a dent in those statistics,” said Jacinto.

The family asks anyone who borrows a life jacket, to please return it when you are finished.

If you want to learn more about Bryan’s Cause and how to help, head to their website.