North Texas Woman Dies in Belize Bus Crash While on Cruise

The scene of a deadly bus crash in Belize on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

A North Texas woman is among six people who died in a bus crash in Belize Wednesday, police say.

The crash happened at about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday and involved a group who was originally traveling on a Carnival Cruise from Galveston, according to Houston's NBC affiliate KPRC. The group was on an independent bus tour when the crash happened, Carnival Cruise Line told KPRC.

The North Texas woman was identified by authorities in Belize as 51-year-old Sara Armijo, of Grand Prairie. She was one of two Americans to die in the crash -- the other was identified as Jacqueline Abad, 53.

The driver of the bus also died in the crash, police said.

Police in Belize said the bus was struck by a red SUV that was trying to pass another car. All three occupants of the SUV died in the crash.

Five other people were injured in the crash, three of whom were also from North Texas, police said. Injuries among the five included broken bones, cuts and dislocated kneecaps, according to NBC News.

The passengers were on a 7-day trip that left Galveston Nov. 23 and was scheduled to return Saturday, NBC News reported.