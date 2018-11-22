North Texas Volunteers to Spend Thanksgiving Delivering Food

Most will gather with friends and family to celebrate Thanksgiving and remember all we have to be thankful for this past year.

But, around 1,200 volunteers will also spend their day giving back to the community by delivering meals with the Visiting Nurse Association of Texas (VNA) Meals on Wheels program.

This Thanksgiving, VNA celebrates 46 years of serving Meals on Wheels in the community. Volunteers will deliver meals and holiday wishes to more than 4,500 home-bound seniors and disabled adults.

The effort is impressive featuring more than 750 pounds of turkey breast, 800 pounds of cornbread dressing and gallons of hot gravy. Every client will also get a bag of fresh fruit to last beyond the day.

Meals on Wheels delivers food five days a week to people who are home-bound, low income, suffer from food insecurity or have chronic medical conditions.