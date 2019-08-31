Texas Baptist Men Preparing Deployment to Dorian Relief

With uncertainty about where and when Hurricane Dorian will make landfall, residents all along Florida’s east coast were bracing for what could be a ’“monster” storm. (Published 2 hours ago)

Volunteers with the Texas Baptist Men arrived early Saturday to load up supplies to take wherever Hurricane Dorian hits.

"Hurricane Dorian is a constantly changing situation, so we're constantly shifting plans to respond as quickly as possible," said John Hall, TBM spokesman.

On a conference call Saturday morning, volunteers came together from across the state to find out more about when and where they will most likely be deployed.

"This morning, the track of the storm has changed to making landfall in Georgia or South Carolina," said Dwain Carter, TBM Disaster Relief Director.

Joe Crutchfield is one of 10,000 volunteers with the organization. He works in the feeding unit and is ready to be gone anywhere from one week to one month. depending on the need.

"The hurricane is coming, and we know that people are going to be in need and the first thing they're going to need is a hot meal, 25,000 to 30,000 meals a day," Crutchfield said.

In addition to food and supplies, TBM also has portable shower units and laundry units to serve the basic needs of storm victims. It's all part of the organization's ministry to go to the most devastated places in our country and provide help to people in need.

"TBM seeks to give hope in the darkest moments of people's lives. We want to help people take the steps of recovery as quickly as possible," Hall said.

On Saturday, the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state would send 45 trained personnel and swift water rescue boats to assist first responders in Florida and along the U.S. Southeast.