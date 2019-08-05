North Texas Vigil Honors Mass Shooting Victims

Residents gathered in front of Dallas City Hall Sunday night to show their support for the victims of the recent mass shootings.

In an act of solidarity, residents gathered in front of Dallas City Hall Sunday night to show their support for the victims of the recent mass shootings.

"Whether you're in El Paso, we stand with you. Whether you're in Dayton, Ohio, we pray for you." one speaker said.

The vigil was hosted by the nonprofit group "No More Violence" that works with victims of violent crime and their families in North Texas.

"It's emotional for me because I promote non-violence and I'm around the families that's grieved that looks at me in the face with the tears in their eyes," the group's founder Patricia Allen said. "And to watch and to see that on TV and it does something to me emotionally."

Citizens of all ages spoke, including 16-year-old Minka Birk, who was only nine years old when the Sandy Hook massacre occurred and said things have only gotten worse for children growing up in the U.S. since then.

"The lockdowns are more frequent, there are metal detectors, my mom doesn't want me to go to the mall or the movies because she's scared I might get shot," Birk said. "So I'm not going to mince my words. I'm incredibly angry right now."

A small gathering of people with big hearts hoping that somehow, this time, something will change.