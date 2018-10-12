For the men who volunteer to watch over the Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial, its about telling the stories of those soldiers who were not fortunate enough to come home. (Published Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018)

Ten North Texas veterans were honored as heroes Friday morning, as they were laid to rest at DFW National Cemetery.

For each of them, their sense of service didn't end when they got out of the military. It followed them through life -- and even after death.

All ten men agreed to donate their bodies to the Willed Body Program at UT-Southwestern, which helps train future doctors and allows researchers to push forward with new medical innovations.

One of those veterans was Jerry Robinson, who served in the Army.

"We decided years ago that we would donate our bodies - both of us," said Suzy Robinson, his wife. "There was just never a question. He had several health issues -- and so they could learn so much from him."

His committment to UT-Southwestern now over, he and the other nine received a proper burial with full military honors at DFW National Cemetery.

The emotional ceremony included the folding and presentation of flags, a gun salute, and the playing of taps.

"I have a great deal of pride in my husband," said Robinson. "And for them to take care of all of the arrangements to get us here and get him here has been just very special. They've just done everything. It's been wonderful."