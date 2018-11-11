A North Texas Army veteran is nearing his 100th birthday. He served 21 years in the military, still goes to the gym everyday and never asks for anything. But there's one thing he wanted for his birthday -- a walk-in bathtub.

Dana Carroll was drafted into World War II when he was 24-years-old, and later earned a Purple Heart for his service in Korea.

He lives in Frisco, with his 88-year-old wife Gwen, who has to help him more and more after a medical issue earlier this year that prohibits Carroll from getting around without his walker.

For Carroll, bathing has turned into a challenge. But now, strangers are stepping up to return the service he gave to his country.

Carroll's nephew posted something about his uncle's birthday on Facebook, and Jamie Heit, who was only connected to the family through social media, saw it and wanted to help.

"Initially, I just reached out to the family to see if there was anything as a community we could do to celebrate his birthday," Heit said.

Heit started a GoFundMe for Carroll's walk-in tub, which quickly exceeded its $7,800-goal. Heit said the goal is to install the tub by Carroll's birthday.

"That was the one thing he wanted for turning 100," Heit said. "That's it. Just a bath."