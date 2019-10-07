North Texas Veteran Receives 60K Cards for 100th Birthday

Birthday cards all over the world have arrived for one special veteran in North Texas who is turning a milestone birthday this week -- James South is celebrating 100 years young. (Published 42 minutes ago)

More than 60,000 birthday cards from all over the world have arrived for one special World War II veteran in North Texas who is turning a milestone birthday this week -- James South is celebrating 100 years young.

Birthday cards and gifts arrived from as far away as Australia and India. It started when South, whose birthday is Oct. 7, was asked what he wanted for his birthday and he said 100 birthday cards.

Well, the internet heard him loud and clear thanks to a Facebook post. The senior living facility in Watauga where he lives posted a photo of him on Facebook of him holding a red sign that says "My name is James South and I am a proud WWII veteran! I will be turning 100 on Oct. 7, 2019. I would like to receive 100 birthday cards. Please mail to: 5800 North Park Dr. Watauga, TX 76148."

As of Monday, the Facebook post has over 500 comments and 3,800 shares. Many commenters thanked him for his service and wished him a happy birthday. Some said they were mailing a card from as far as Naples, Florida and Virginia.