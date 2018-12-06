North Texas Veteran Gets Mortgage-Free Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE
remembering_george_h_w_bush
Final Farewell to Bush 41
Texas Funeral, Burial Thursday
logo_dfw_2x

North Texas Veteran Gets Mortgage-Free Home

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    All Dressed in White
    NBC 5 News

    It was a different kind of homecoming for a North Texas veteran Thursday.

    U.S. Army Specialist Joshua Ashby and his family cut the ribbon and were handed the keys to their new home in Fort Worth.

    The home, in the West Fork Ranch subdivision, is custom-built and mortgage-free thanks to Operation Finally Home and the Pulte Group's Built to Honor program.

    Ashby is a decorated veteran, he first joined the Army in 2009 and later served in Afghanistan where he was wounded in combat.

    Photos: George H. W. Bush Mourned by Nation He Led

    [NATL] George H. W. Bush Mourned by Nation He Led
    David J. Phillip/AP

    "We tried to find a house forever and it hasn't ever worked out and one of my buddies told me God had a plan. He said just let God's plan work out, and a month later this happened," said Ashby. "And it's just amazing and I thank you guys for everything."

    Ashby and his family toured the home for the first time after the ribbon cutting but there was one thing they couldn't see -- while the home was being built, people stopped by to write inspirational notes of love on the studs of the home.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices