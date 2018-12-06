North Texas Veteran Gets Mortgage-Free Home

It was a different kind of homecoming for a North Texas veteran Thursday.

U.S. Army Specialist Joshua Ashby and his family cut the ribbon and were handed the keys to their new home in Fort Worth.

The home, in the West Fork Ranch subdivision, is custom-built and mortgage-free thanks to Operation Finally Home and the Pulte Group's Built to Honor program.

Ashby is a decorated veteran, he first joined the Army in 2009 and later served in Afghanistan where he was wounded in combat.

"We tried to find a house forever and it hasn't ever worked out and one of my buddies told me God had a plan. He said just let God's plan work out, and a month later this happened," said Ashby. "And it's just amazing and I thank you guys for everything."

Ashby and his family toured the home for the first time after the ribbon cutting but there was one thing they couldn't see -- while the home was being built, people stopped by to write inspirational notes of love on the studs of the home.