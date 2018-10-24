New TxDOT Survey Asks for Cyclists' Input

Cyclists in North Texas are being asked about issues they face on local roadways in a new interactive survey by the Texas Department of Transportation's Dallas and Fort Worth offices.

Leaders hope the survey leads to more efficient services and eventually better roadways.

Starting Wednesday, the interactive survey, Metroquest, will be used first with cyclists in North Texas.

“The bicycle community is an engaged community that will actively participate in the Metroquest online survey, it will be a first for TxDOT Dallas to use this interactive survey,” TxDOT representative Michelle Raglon said. “TxDOT started with this community because of their interaction with new processes and out of the box expectations for TxDOT.”

The survey allows for cyclists to log issues they face on North Texas roadways and suggest changes to TxDOT. They can mark issues on a map with detailed explanations of what needs to change.

The survey will launch and remain online for 15 days following two upcoming meetings.

TxDOT meeting schedule:

The Dallas District public hearing will be held on Wednesday Oct. 24 beginning with an informal open house from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the city of Richardson Civic Center, Grand Ballroom, 411 West Arapaho Road in Richardson. The formal presentation starts at 7 p.m. Displays illustrating existing bike facilities and upcoming projects on the state system within the district will be available for viewing.

The Fort Worth District public hearing will be held on Monday Oct. 29 beginning with an informal open house from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the city of North Richland Hills, Grand Hall, 6000 Hawk Ave. in North Richland Hills. The formal presentation starts at 7 p.m. Displays illustrating existing bike facilities and upcoming projects on the state system within the district will be available for viewing.