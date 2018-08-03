North Texas Twins Celebrate #NationalTwinsDay

National Twins Day is Friday Aug. 3 this year and what a better time to celebrate the multiples in life!

Dakota and Gage had a rough start but are now 7-months-old and thriving. "They are our little miracles, who were born 6 weeks premature," said mom Kathryn Childs. "They've beaten the odds!"



Nicole Pence calls her twin sister Natalie her "life-long built-in best friend." The pair grew up loving film and went to film school at the University of North Texas. Soon they'll go their separate ways as Natalie moves to Las Vegas. "It will be the first time we've lived so far apart," said Nicole. "Gonna miss her!"



Meanwhile, Emily and Christina went their separate ways after high school. Mom Judy Boyes says Emily is majoring in journalism at Texas Tech while Christina is studying business at Texas A&M in College Station.

Three sets of twins in one classroom, one trio of triplets and two teachers who also happen to be identical twins at Primrose School of NE Flower Mound.

Photo credit: Emily Allman

To celebrate National Twins Day, one North Texas preschool, the Primrose School of Northeast Flower Mound, is honoring twins with a party where they'll serve Twinkies.

