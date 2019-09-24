North Texas Teenager Dies in Plane Crash in Arkansas

A North Texas teenager is dead after the plane he was flying crashed in Arkansas.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 17-year-old Gabriel Hatton of McKinney died when the plane he was flying crashed into a wooded area.

Investigators say the fixed wing single-engine Cessna 150G plane had taken off from Drake Field Airport and was headed to Texas.

Officials say Hatton was the only person on board the plane.

His body will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's office.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating to determine what caused the plane to crash.