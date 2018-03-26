North Texas Teen Incorporates Goats Into 'Promposal'

A North Texas teen came up with a unique way to ask his girlfriend to prom by using goats. (Published 27 minutes ago)

A North Texas teen came up with a unique way to ask his girlfriend to prom.

Joshua High School student Mason Farley didn't just want to simply ask fellow student and girlfriend Laney Freeman to prom.



So, he decided to add some goats - yes, goats - to his 'promposal'.



Farley painted "will you goat with me to prom?" on t-shirts and put them on several goats at a friend's ranch.



He asked some of Freeman's friends to get her to walk into a barn on the ranch so he could surprise her and pop the question.



Freeman walked into the barn and saw Farley standing in a pen with the dressed up goats and asked "Will you goat to prom with me?"



Freeman laughed, then said yes!



